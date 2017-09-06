Pagosa Springs Community Band to start rehearsals for fall concert

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Band will be starting rehearsals for its fall concert on Sept. 11.
Rehearsals are held on a mixture of Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room.
The band’s fall concert is scheduled for Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
The Community Band is a full concert band composed of percussion, brass and woodwind instruments. Orchestral string instruments are also welcome and represented in the band. Many of our players played their instrument in their youth and then put it down due to life’s demands and have dusted them off and learned to play again. The moral of the story is, don’t be shy if you haven’t played for a few years as, with a little practice, you will be up and running again.
Our band has three talented conductors who share duties of leading our band.
First, Larry Baisdon, our founding conductor, who plays trumpet and was a professional educator who lead a successful large high school band program in the Houston, Texas, area.
Second, we are privileged to have Larry Elginer, also a trumpet player and vocalist and also a professional music educator from the Los Angeles, Calif., area. Elginer is well known in Pagosa Springs for his work with The Pagosa Springs Community Choir and with the late John Graves.
Third, we also enjoy Malinda Fultz-Burnett, who was born and raised in Pagosa Springs and is currently the Pagosa Springs Middle School music director.
Our band performs three concerts a year: Our fall concert, our spring Band-O-Rama concert in which we feature our school bands alongside our band, and our patriotic Fourth of July concert.
We do ask members to contribute $15 at the beginning of the season to assist in covering music and administrative costs. However, we will make arrangements if players are unable to pay the fee. Registration will begin at 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 in the high school band room. We welcome new members, so dust off those instruments and come and join us.
