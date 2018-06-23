Pagosa Springs Community Band to offer free Fourth of July concert

- News
By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Band invites you to enjoy a free concert on the Fourth of July at 2 p.m. on the back lawn of The Springs Resort and Spa, near the footbridge across from the county courthouse and Tequila’s restaurant. Bring a blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy a variety of patriotic songs in celebration of Independence Day.
The Community Band was formed seven years ago with the goal to raise awareness of instrumental music, provide music education to student and adult players alike, and to celebrate the joy of playing and performing instrumental music for our community.
The Community Band is a nonprofit organization whose membership is all volunteer. This year’s concert will be under the direction of conductors Larry Elginer, Malinda Burnett, Larry Baisdon and Kathy Wadenpfuhl.
The Community Band will play a variety of patriotic anthems and marches that will make your Fourth of July holiday a special one. You can look forward to hearing John Philip Sousa’s “Semper Fidelis March,” Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” as well as the fight songs for each branch of our military. The Community Band is very appreciative of The Springs Resort and Spa, which is hosting this concert for the seventh year in a row.
Please join the Community Band for a free festive and patriotic band concert at 2 p.m. on the Fourth of July. Though the concert is free, the band will be accepting donations for its performance with gratitude. Our members look forward to playing for you and celebrating the July 4 holiday with you.
