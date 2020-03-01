Pagosa Springs Community Band to begin rehearsals soon

By Susy Mekeal

Special to The PREVIEW

Calling all instrumental musicians: One of the hidden gems in Pagosa Springs is the Community Band. It is a wonderful opportunity to dust off your instrument and get your chops in shape. The band gathers three times a year for a concert.

The first concert for 2020 is the Band-O-Rama Concert, which will be April 18. This is a special concert done in conjunction with the elementary, middle school and high school bands. Each band plays a couple of pieces and the final piece is a joint piece with all of the bands playing together. It is a fun night to see the musical talent in our community and support the school music programs.

The first rehearsal for the Community Band’s Band-O-Rama concert will be Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School band room. The following rehearsals will be March 15, 22 and 29 at 2 p.m.; and April 6 and 13, and April 17 at 6:30 p.m. We welcome newcomers and those who have played with us in the past for a fun time of making music.

The Community Band is a part of the Pagosa Springs Instrumental Music Society. The purpose of this group is to support student musicians in Pagosa Springs through music opportunities, scholarships and financial support to the schools. The Community Band also demonstrates that playing a musical instrument is a lifelong skill that lifts the spirit, enhances the community and joins people together. Come join us.

