Pagosa Springs Community Band fall concert just around the corner

By Heidi Tanner
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Community Band’s annual fall concert will be held this year on Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.
The band is composed of all volunteer players from the Pagosa Springs area and surrounding towns such as Ignacio and features woodwinds, percussion, strings and brass instruments, making our band a full concert band ensemble. The band performs three times annually.
Our first concert, our upcoming fall concert, is the band’s time to shine on its own. In the spring, we present our Band-O-Rama concert, which includes the middle school and high school bands, and our third concert of the year is our festive outdoor Fourth of July concert. Our small brass ensemble is also featured at The Heralds of Christmas concert held at the Episcopal church.
The Pagosa Springs Community Band has three talented conductors: Larry Baisdon, retired high school music director from the Houston, Texas, area; Larry Elginer, retired high school music director from the Los Angeles, Calif., area; and Pagosa’s own Malinda Burnett, current music educator at the Pagosa Springs Middle School who was born and raised in Pagosa Springs. Each of our conductors has chosen pieces for this concert which will be interesting, exciting, passionate and fun.
Baisdon will be presenting the poignant “On a Hymnsong of Philip Bliss” composed by David R. Holsinger. Holsinger’s composition expands on a hymn written by Philip Paul Bliss. Composer Bliss’ inspiration for this hymn is based on tragic events which occurred in the family of Chicago businessman, Horatio G. Spafford. In 1873, Spafford sent his wife and four daughters on a voyage by ship to Europe. Spafford intended to go as well, but was kept stateside at the last minute due to business obligations. On Nov. 22, the ship carrying Spafford’s family was struck by another vessel and only Spafford’s wife survived the shipwreck. Spafford was a devout Presbyterian and while visiting the site where his four daughters perished, he expressed his sorrow over their loss but also wrote that the redemptive work of Christ was within him with his words, “All is well with my soul …” This piece is beautiful and aptly portrays with musical tones the real life events which inspired it.
Elginer will lead the band playing the dramatic piece “Pilatus: Mountain of Dragons” by contemporary composer Steven Reineke, which premiered in 2002 at a concert hall that sits at the base of Mount Pilatus in Lucerne, Switzerland. The piece was commissioned by the Youth Wind Orchestra of the city of Lucerne in commemoration of its 50th anniversary as an ensemble. This composition tells the story of the dragons of Mount Pilatus and a band of human adventurers who climb the mountain seeking to slay the dragons. The humans find a dragon’s lair and a battle ensues, but the humans’ attempts to slay the dragon end badly for them and all but one human is mortally wounded. This human begs for forgiveness and mercy. The dragon, demonstrating great compassion, heals all the human intruders with a magical stone that is pulled from his own wounds. In doing so, the dragon places compassion and tolerance inside the hearts and minds of the humans leading them to a happy and peaceful co-existence with the dragons of Pilatus.
The listener will be intrigued with this piece, seeking to match the story line that has been described with the music they will hear. The piece begins in the pre-dawn darkness while Mount Pilatus is shrouded in mystery and clouds and this is portrayed by the musicians in the band blowing across the mouthpiece of their instruments, creating the sound of wind and dragon steam. Then the alto sax plays a haunting melody meant to represent the beauty and majesty of Mount Pilatus itself. Next, the dragon’s theme of compassion is voiced by the oboe, which is played by a violin in our band. There is a theme or melody that is played by the full band that is meant to represent the adventurer’s ascent up Mount Pilatus and the beauty and magnificence of the mountain itself. Certainly something all Pagosans can identify with given the majestic peaks that surround our town. Each aspect of the story of Mount Pilatus is described within the music. This is a beautiful and exciting concert band piece that will be certain to be enjoyed.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Please bring a guest or two and enjoy an evening of fine concert band music presented by your local musicians of the Pagosa Springs Community Band. Admission is free, though donations will be requested and accepted with gratitude.
