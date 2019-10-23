Pagosa Springs Community Band concert set for Oct. 26

By Susy Mekeal

Special to The PREVIEW

The Pagosa Springs Community Band is preparing a fun concert for your fall entertainment. Many of your family, friends and neighbors have pulled out their instruments and have been practicing for weeks. The directors, Larry Baisdon and Larry Elginer, have challenged them for perfection.

The theme for the concert is music from the movies. Do you have a favorite: James Bond, “Star Wars,” “The Wizard of Oz”? There will be songs that are familiar and conjure up scenes of drama, action and maybe romping in fields of poppies. Come and enjoy an evening of music from your favorite movies.

The free concert will be Saturday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m. in the Pagosa Springs High School auditorium.

