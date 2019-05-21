Pagosa Springs Car Show only one month away

The 11th annual Pagosa Springs Car Show takes place on June 14 and 15, only one month away. This year, the show will be held both d2.5ays at the athletic field in Town Park.

Join us on Friday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. for the Party in the Park. Participants and spectators will get their first looks at some of the fine car specimens that are entered. The evening would not be complete without live entertainment, this year provided by the Brooks-i Band, food vendors, and a beer and wine garden.

On June 15, the Show and Shine will again be held in the athletic field. The show begins at 9 a.m., with the award ceremony happening around 3 p.m. This day’s events include food vendors, live music by the Retrocats, retail and product vendors, and a beer and wine garden. Don’t miss out on being able to vote for your favorite car, truck or motorcycle for the People’s Choice award. There will also be awards for category entries and Best in Show.

If you would like to enter a vehicle, registration is available online at www.pagosachamber.com. The entry fee is $35 for the first vehicle, which includes a T-shirt and dash plaque for the first 100 entrants. If you would like to enter a second car, the cost is only $15, but does not include a T-shirt or dash plaque.

Entry for the show will be from U.S. 160 to 2nd Street to Hermosa Street. You will not be able to enter the show via Hot Springs Boulevard.

If you have any questions regarding the show or would like to be a vendor, please contact Katie Dobbins, events coordinator, at 264-2360 or events@pagosachamber.com.

Summer is around the corner and we are always pleased to be one of the first major community events to roll out the event season.

Economic Outlook

luncheon

The Pagosa Springs Community Development Corporation (CDC) will be hosting an Economic Outlook luncheon with the theme being “Thinking Outside the Economic Box.”

The luncheon will be held on Wednesday, May 22, at the new Pagosa Springs Arts Council building at 197 Navajo Trail Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The CDC is pleased to have as the guest speaker Jeff Kraft, who is the division director for business funding and incentives with the state’s Office of Economic Development and International Trade.

Kraft will cover topics such as state and local demographics, state programs and funding assistance, the new federal Opportunity Zone initiative and how the state and Pagosa can take advantage of this economic opportunity, and future hot developments such as the hemp and renewable energy industries. The speakers from the state’s economic offices always give an interesting presentation and are highly sought after for their ease of understanding, relative data and clear presentations.

Those interested in attending can purchase individual tickets or your business can purchase a table. As a business, purchase a table and invite key clients, people new to the community or have your staff attend. Tickets are available online at www.pagosaspringscdc.org. Click on the announcement listed on the home page to take you to the registration tab.

If you have been interested in some of Pagosa’s economic development issues and how we can move forward on these issues and how we can garner assistance from the state, you should be at the Thinking Outside the Economic Box luncheon.

Questions can be directed to the Chamber of Commerce, which is the administrative arm of the CDC, at 264-2360.

Membership news

We have one new member to welcome to the Chamber fold this week: Colorado Overland 4×4 Adventures.

Our renewals this week include Troy Ross Construction, Burris and Sons Bucking Bulls, and the CDC.

