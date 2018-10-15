Pagosa Springs Arts Council finds new home

- News
By Cynda Green
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Springs Arts Council (PSAC) is proud to announce it has a new home.
Evelyn Tennyson (Ghost Pines Properties LLC) has purchased property at 197 Navajo Trail Drive with the intent of using the property as a home for the PSAC. The transaction closed Oct. 1.
Tennyson, vice chair of the PSAC board, is co-owner of Two Old Crows Gallery on Lewis Street, president of Lasso Horse Rescue, on the advisory board for Pagosa Springs Medical Center and president of her homeowners association at Wildflower. Tennyson has been visiting Pagosa since 1995, but, after the recent passing of her husband, Mike, made the decision to move from Dallas to Pagosa Springs full-time.
“I’m embedded in this community,” Tennyson said.
PSAC president Sherry Phillips and Tennyson were at the new property meeting with a plumber on Saturday and talked about their plans.
“The name will be Pagosa Springs Arts Council Center,” Tennyson said. “We are going to use the property as the home of PSAC, as well as renting it to PSAC members and nonmembers. We’ll have a rate for Arts Council members, and nonmembers — we still need to work that out. Net proceeds received from rentals will go to PSAC.”
The walls of the 3,200-square-foot building will include an art gallery. There will be a food prep area. The lot is almost 2 acres, so there will be plenty of room for parking.
Tennyson added, “Our future plans include breaking through the back wall, putting in double doors and putting in a courtyard so people can go from inside to enjoy the outside without going through the parking lot.
“We have a lot of work to do to make this happen. We’re at the stage where we are still throwing ideas around — what’s going to work and what’s not going to work. What type of liquor license, for example. Our legal counsel is working with us. We want to start having events as soon as we are approved to do so.
“We want to rent to various organizations, from the hospital to private wedding receptions. We’ve already had inquiries from people who are interested in using the space as an event center.”
Phillips added, “We’d love suggestions, new members and volunteers.”
The PSAC is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information on PSAC and how you can join or volunteer, please visit https://ps-artscouncil.org or email the PSAC at info@ps-artscouncil.org.
