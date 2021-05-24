Pagosa resident killed in Louisiana plane crash

By Terri Lynn Oldham House

Staff Writer

Part-time Pagosa Springs resident Fred L. Phillips was killed in a plane crash in Shreveport, La., Sunday.

According to KSLA 12 News, a fixed-wing plane piloted by Phillips crashed into Cross Lake, killing Phillips.

The Caddo coroner’s office identified Phillips, manager of Pocket Jet LLC, as the pilot who died in the crash Sunday, according to the news station.

The plane took off from Shreveport Regional Airport at 2:36 p.m. Sunday, Caddo sheriff’s Capt. John May said via KSLA.

The single-engine, one-seat aircraft was in the air for about nine minutes, the report states.

Phillips was the Phillips Energy President and CEO who lost his life partner, Electra Churchill, in an explosion and structure fire on Oct. 11, 2019, in Pagosa Springs.

Phillips escaped the fire with critical burns and trauma.

One year to the day of Churchill’s death, local first responders and friends of Churchill and Phillips gathered in her honor at a memorial garden created at the site of the explosion and fire that claimed her life.

“One year ago today was the worst day of my life, and a lot of these people here were with me that day, and not only were they with me, but they helped me survive. If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today, talking to you,” said Philips at the gathering.

He continued, “Electra was a tough girl. … As many of you know, she had the presence of mind in the belly of this beast to pick up her phone and call 911. If it were not for her calling that rapidly, I, myself, might not have made it out of here.”

Phillips concluded with saying, “At last for all of those who cannot sing, who died with their music still inside of them, let’s treasure the time that we have and resolve to use it well, holding each moment precious, a time to apprehend some truth, experience some beauty, relieve some suffering, conquer some evil, a chance to love and be loved and have a meaningful life forever.”