Pagosa Ranger District front desk services limited during remodel

By Brandon Caley
Special to The SUN
The Pagosa Ranger District office at 180 Pagosa St. will undertake a remodel from Oct. 29 through March 30, 2019. The Ranger station was built before 1965 and currently houses 24 permanent employees and during the spring, summer and fall months expands with the arrival of 20-30 seasonal employees.
A mobile trailer, to be staged in the visitor parking area on 2nd Street, will serve as the primary contact station for walk-in customers seeking forest information, permits and the like.
Christmas tree permits will be available for purchase before the Thanksgiving holiday and fuelwood and other forest product permits will be sold through December. After the Christmas holiday, visitor information services will have reduced hours that will be posted at a later date.
Persons interested in meeting with Forest Service employees should contact them directly to schedule an appointment at 264-2268. We appreciate your patience as we begin this remodeling effort.
