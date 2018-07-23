Pagosa Ranger District fighting a wildland fire between Mill Creek area and Upper Blanco

- News
The Pagosa Fire Protection District released the following information this evening.
The USFS Pagosa Ranger District is currently fighting a wildland fire between the Mill Creek area and the Upper Blanco area off of Divide View Road. USFS, Pagosa Fire and Archuleta County as well as air resources are working to contain the fire. More resources have been ordered and should arrive in the morning. The last report at around 7:15 this evening was that the fire was approximately 25 acres. At least one structure is threatened but Pagosa Fire has a structure protection engine, tender, and crew working to protect it.
Please remember not to fly drone aircraft in the area. When the drones go up the helicopters and air tankers come down.
