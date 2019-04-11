Pagosa Peak Open School to reopen Friday

- News
The staff of Pagosa Peak Open School announced Thursday that the school will reopen Friday — earlier than anticipated.
The school closed Tuesday, April 9, after School Director James Lewicki discovered a carbon monoxide leak due to a broken boiler located within the building.
The staff announced Thursday that repair crews worked all night to repair the boiler and Pagosa Fire Protection District personnel cleared the building.
Due to the accelerated repair, school will reopen Friday, April 12, with a normal Friday schedule.
