Pagosa Peak Open School to present Let’s Do the Time Warp Again!

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

On Oct. 30, Pagosa Peak Open School will show a 17-and-up-only cult classic film for the evening before Halloween. Think big red lips.

The movie will start at 8 p.m. at 7 Parelli Way in the parking lot, and entry is by donation. Concessions will be available for purchase. Suggested donation is $20/vehicle.

This cult classic movie showing will be part of the school’s final weekend of this fall’s drive-in-style Movie Nights fundraiser series. Movie Nights will resume in the spring.

Email movies@ppos.co to reserve your spot or go to https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=5RVLG6JANBXDG.

All proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the school’s capital campaign for building renovations. Pagosa Peak Open School is a tuition-free, public charter school.