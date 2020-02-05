Pagosa Peak Open School to present February’s ‘Coffeehouse Night’ Feb. 6

By Alison Beach

Special to The PREVIEW

We will be hosting our third “Coffeehouse Night” at Pagosa Peak Open School on Feb. 6 starting at 6 p.m.

The event will include music and poetry by a collection of performers, including Shane Lane, Debbee Tucker, June Marquez, Laurie Brinkmann, Keith Bruno and Chris Couch, Ursala Hudson and Leah Ballard. The performance will take place in the school auditorium in the Parelli Building, 7 Parelli Way near the Walmart.

Coffee, tea, hot chocolate and homemade baked goods will be available for purchase.

Suggested donation: $10 individual or $20 for a family. The donation cover charge will include a bowl of tasty gumbo.

All donations and profits from drinks and baked goods will benefit Pagosa Peak Open School, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Pagosa Peak Open School is a tuition-free public charter school serving Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Education, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, News, Top Stories