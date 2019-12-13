Pagosa Peak Open School to present ‘Coffeehouse Night’

By Alison Beach

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) is hosting a new monthly concert series called “Coffeehouse Night.”

These concerts will feature local musicians and poets, and a selection of coffees, teas, cocoa and baked goods for your aural and alimentary entertainment. Please join us on Dec. 17 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for the first installment of our “Coffeehouse Night” series.

The Dec. 17 Coffeehouse will feature Leah Ballard; Alison Beach; Laurie Brinkmann; Keith Bruno and Kyle Siesser; Brinley Davis; Bill Hudson; Rica Potenz and Thomas Davenport; plus surprise guests.

Suggested donation: $10 individual or $20 for a family.

All donations and profits from drinks and baked goods will benefit PPOS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. PPOS is a tuition-free public charter school serving Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Education, Music, News, Top Stories