Pagosa Peak Open School to present ‘Coffeehouse Night’ tonight

By Alison Beach

Special to The PREVIEW

Please join Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS) on Jan. 9 from 6 to 8 p.m. for the second installment of our “Coffeehouse Night” series.

Each concert will feature local musicians and poets and a selection of coffees, teas, cocoa and baked goods, for your aural and alimentary entertainment. The Jan. 9 Coffeehouse guests will include Chris Haas, Jen Tuggle, Charles Martinez, Keith Bruno and Kyle Siesser, Rain March, Dean Sanna and Alison Beach.

Suggested donation: $10 individual or $20 for a family.

All donations and profits from drinks and baked goods will benefit PPOS, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. PPOS is a tuition-free public charter school serving Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.

