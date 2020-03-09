Pagosa Peak Open School students art at the Museum of American Bird Art

Pagosa Peak Open School students Tevye Zissman (second grade) and Jayelle Lee (first grade) will have their art hang at the Museum of American Bird Art at Mass Audubon in Canton, Mass., this spring. The exhibit called Taking Flight will run from March to July featuring “Hummingbird in the Summer” by Zissman and “Hummingbird” by Lee. The goal of this exhibition is to create a greater awareness and appreciation for birds while fostering the development of young artists and sharing their work with the public.

