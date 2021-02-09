Pagosa Peak Open School receives RISE grant

Colorado League of Charter Schools

The Colorado League of Charter Schools recently announced that Colorado charter schools have been selected to receive $1.48 million in a grant from Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ Recovery Innovation and Student Equity (RISE) fund. The fund supports innovative solutions to help state students affected by the economic, social and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The $1.48 million grant will be shared among 13 charter schools and one Denver Public Schools innovation zone school. The schools will use the funds to improve engagement — and subsequently achievement — for students, including diverse learners, through the Increasing Diverse Learner Engagement and Achievement (IDLEA) Project. The project focuses on assessing student engagement, creating support and tools for schools to increase that engagement, and then sharing those lessons with the state’s 261 public charter schools and 4,570 traditional public schools across the state.

The schools involved in this grant are Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS), Academy 360, Animas High School, Carbondale Community School, Girls Athletic Leadership School (high school), Girls Athletic Leadership School (middle school), Global Village Academy, McAuliffe International School (Denver Public Schools innovation zone school), New Legacy Charter School, REACH Charter School, Rocky Mountain Classical Academy, Steamboat Montessori (formerly Mountain Village Montessori), STRIVE Prep Montbello and Thomas MacLaren School.

“PPOS looks forward to collaborating with the other charter schools to improve our practices related to student engagement. We are always looking for ways to engage all learners in real-world projects. This opportunity will allow us to grow as educators and share the knowledge we gain with other schools,” said PPOS School Director Angela Reali-Crossland. “As education adjusts to these difficult times, we hope to lead the way for innovation in our region.”