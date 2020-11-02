Pagosa Peak Open School announces capital campaign

By Alison Beach

Pagosa Peak Open School

Pagosa Peak Open School has begun a three-year capital campaign for building renovations and programming needs.

This past spring, with help from donors and grants, our Building Corporation was able to purchase our building, but the building is in need of repairs and upgrades. Pagosa Peak Open School is reinventing our education setting to meet statewide COVID guidelines and encourage social distancing.

Our board has approved additional programming and funding initiatives such as a greenhouse, playground redesign, academic remediation and distance learning targets.

This capital campaign, once fulfilled, will ensure that our school continues to give the best education possible to our small, rural, mountain community. This campaign will fund:

• Necessary school building repairs and upgrades ($750,000).

• Schoolyard redesign ($150,000).

• Outdoor learning supplies ($60,000).

• Distance learning materials and support ($40,000).

• School counselor ($60,000).

• The education of our youth (priceless).

Pagosa Peak Open School is a tuition-free, public charter school serving Archuleta County. We offer learning opportunities through real-world activities, multiage classrooms, character development and discovery-based education. PPOS is designed to be an intentionally small school with a ratio of one teacher to 15 students.

Anyone interested in donating to this capital campaign is more than welcome to please email Alison Beach at abeach@ppos.co or call 731-6188. We are very thankful for the ongoing support of our generous and caring community.