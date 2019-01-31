Pagosa Peak Open School

First- and second-grade students from Pagosa Peak Open School visited the ice rink at South Pagosa Park, where coach Kathy Woodward from the Pagosa Multi-Purpose Pavilion provided instruction for the children this past week. Most of the kids had never been on ice skates prior, and the ones who were the most scared were the hardest to get off the ice at the end of the session due to how much fun they were having.

