Pagosa Pals Project

The Pagosa Pals Project of making knitted or crocheted stuffed animals for children needing something to “cuddle” and feel loved when in a tragic or stressful situation is now a year old. More than 100 of these handmade animals with their special carrier bags have been made by knitters, crocheters and stitchers here in Pagosa. They have been distributed to at least 10 different agencies in Pagosa Springs, hospitals here and in Durango and even to children in Montevideo, Uruguay. Norma Harman is credited as “Top Knitter,” having made 30 of the pals. Helen Richardson is “Top Crocheter,” having crocheted 28 animal pals. Also, we are very grateful to people in the community who have donated yarn, stuffing and to a couple of people who followed the fabrication guidelines and surprise gifted us with pals to distribute. If you want to be a part of our Pagosa Pals Project or are an agency that would like to have a few Pagosa Pals to distribute, please call Kathy Fulmer at 264-2117 or Sandy Artzberger at 731-0913.

