Pagosa packs 1,985 boxes for Operation Christmas Child

By Linda George

Operation Christmas Child

Thank you, Pagosa. Our little mountain town will give hope to 1,985 children around the world through Operation Christmas Child. Your generosity and boxes of joy will put smiles on little faces this Christmas.

Collection Week looked a little different this year due to coronavirus, with safety as a top priority. We ran a drive-thru, complete with masks, gloves, QR code and volunteers unloading boxes so donors didn’t have to leave their vehicles. It proved to be both safe and successful for everyone in a tough season.

A big thank you goes to several business owners that had displays for customers to pick up shoe boxes for packing. They brought in hundreds of gifts to the outside drive-thru at Crossroad Christian Fellowship. This year, three generous youth groups filled boxes for kids. They were Wolf Creek Wonders and Rocky Mountain Riders from 4-H, and our high school Fellowship of Christian Athletes Club.

Many churches in our county gave generous donations even though church services were closed or very limited due to state restrictions. They were Amazing Grace, Calvary Home Fellowship, Centerpoint, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Community United Methodist, Crossroad Christian Fellowship, Grace in Pagosa, Jicarilla Apache Reformed, Linda Gill/Healing Rooms, Open Door Church, Our Savior Lutheran, Saint Patrick’s Episcopal and Seventh Day Adventist. We also had 28 strong, healthy volunteers come out and weather the cold to unload, pack, count and fill large cartons for shipping. A donated 20-foot truck and trailer was loaded to capacity and headed to Denver for outgoing flights.

Together, your gifts of love will bring joy to the world this Christmas. Thank you for making a difference in 2020.