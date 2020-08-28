Pagosa Outreach Connection offers help with financial hardship, energy bills

By Michelle Huck

Community United Methodist Church

The Pagosa Outreach Connection (POC) is a collaborative, multi-sector group of concerned citizens including nonprofit, business, faith-based and governmental agencies who gather weekly to screen, advocate and provide financial assistance to residents in need.

Typically, the POC service is provided as a onetime intervention to support residents who are experiencing a financial hardship or crisis. The goal of POC is to assist an individual and/or family in moving forward toward greater self-sufficiency and to alleviate an immediate financial hardship or financial crisis.

Residents in need will be asked to fill out a POC application, which can be picked up and dropped off outside at 434 Lewis St. The application is then screened, applicant will be interviewed via phone appointment and then each application is dealt with on a case-by-case basis each Thursday morning.

If an award is granted, payments are made directly to the service provider, never the applicant. If you know someone affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, please let them know there is help available. Qualifying needs are rent/mortgage assistance, emergency medical/dental assistance, car payments and car repairs, and other emergent needs are considered and evaluated per case.

If you like to support this program with donations, they can be sent to P.O. Box 300, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. Questions can be sent to secretary@cumcps.org or 264-5508.

Energy Outreach

Colorado

Energy Outreach Colorado is an organization that helps with your energy needs. This bill payment assistance grant helps low-income individuals and families afford their home energy costs through a network of assistance agencies. Payments are made directly to energy vendors on behalf of the customers. The qualifying sources are electricity, natural gas, firewood, propane and pellets.

All applicants must be directly responsible for the energy bill, provide a copy of the bill and obtain a valid Colorado license or ID, and an application. Applications can be picked up and dropped off at 434 Lewis St.

This grant is only available to Archuleta County residents. Your energy bill must be at least one day past due to qualify for this grant program. Questions can be sent to secretary@cumcps.org or 264-5508.