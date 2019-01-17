Pagosa Nordic Club’s Learn to Cross Country Ski Clinic

Almost 60 participants take advantage of the Pagosa Nordic Club’s Learn to Cross Country Ski Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 12. The classic cross-country skiing and skate skiing lessons are for never-evers, beginners and intermediates and are offered by some of Pagosa’s best cross-country skiers. These clinics are a great way to learn tips on how to cross-country ski and improve your techniques making the sport even more enjoyable. The next clinics are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 9.

