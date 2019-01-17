- News
Almost 60 participants take advantage of the Pagosa Nordic Club’s Learn to Cross Country Ski Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 12. The classic cross-country skiing and skate skiing lessons are for never-evers, beginners and intermediates and are offered by some of Pagosa’s best cross-country skiers. These clinics are a great way to learn tips on how to cross-country ski and improve your techniques making the sport even more enjoyable. The next clinics are scheduled for Jan. 26 and Feb. 9.
