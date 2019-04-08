Pagosa Nordic Club to host 10th anniversary end-of-season party

By James Dickhoff

Special to The SUN

What an incredible Nordic ski season we had this winter. Conditions could not have been better, with plenty of snow at our lower elevation trailheads, allowing the Pagosa Nordic Club (PNC) to keep them maintained for most of the season.

The Cloman Park Nordic trail was the most popular and included the addition of 30 acres of private property providing majestic views of Pagosa Peak. The Red Ryder BB Gun Biathlon proved to be our most popular Nordic ski race. PNC’s learn to cross-country ski clinic attendance was at record levels, teaching 225 skiers over the course of three clinics. And PNC had 175 winter season members, more than ever before.

The PNC is hosting an end-of-season and 10th year anniversary party on Thursday, April 11, between 5 and 8 p.m. at the Pagosa Brewing Company, located at 118 N. Pagosa Blvd. The PNC will conduct annual board member elections and then recognize all of our business sponsors, partner organizations, our club members, all of our dedicated volunteers and the five private property owners who have graciously allowed the use of their property for Nordic skiing.

PNC’s continued success is credited to everyone listed above and the strong community support over the last 10 years. Everyone is invited and welcome to toast a pint, enjoy appetizers, share your Nordic ski stories and take a chance to win some door prizes.

The PNC completed grooming Nordic ski trails for the season on March 31. Get out there and enjoy the final days of this fantastic season.

