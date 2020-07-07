- News
The Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club was pleased to donate $1,000 to the Archuleta Food Coaltion. This was made possible with matching funds from Rotary District 5470. The donation was used to help purchase a commercial-grade refrigerator to increase capacity for cold food storage at the primary food pantry. Pictured, left to right: Pauline Benetti, representative of the growers group of the Archuleta Food Coalition; Rod Hubbard, Pagosa Springs Senior Center; Michelle Huck, Food Coalition treasurer; Ken Rogers, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club treasurer.