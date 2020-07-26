- News
The Pagosa Mountain Rotary club presents a check for $1,000 to Pagosa Outreach Connection (POC). The money included matching funds from Rotary District 5470. The POC will use the funds for rent and utility assistance as needs have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pictured, left to right: Isabel Vita, Department of Human Services; Ashley Wilson, Rise Above Violence; Leighton McNeal, Community United Methodist Church; and Cyndy Secrist, Ken Rogers and Doug Secrist, Pagosa Mountain Rotary Club.