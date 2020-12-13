Pagosa Masonic Lodge No. 114 A.F and A.M. installation of officers announced

By Scott Wall

Pagosa Masonic Lodge No. 114

Pagosa Lodge No. 114 held its officer installation at a called meeting Dec. 1. The installation included Ronnie Maez as worshipful master; Richard Vihel, senior warden; and Jon Bowers, junior warden. Also installed were James Hawkins, secretary, and Scott Wall and Mason Carpenter as deacons.

The Pagosa Lodge meets the first Tuesday of each month and visiting brothers are always welcome.