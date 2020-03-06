Pagosa Innovation Center to hold meetup

By Royce Gomez-King

Special to The SUN

Pagosa Innovation Center (PIC), a local nonprofit founded to serve entrepreneurs in our region, will be hosting its bi-monthly meetup on March 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. The community at large is invited to the PIC meetup at Cornerstone Coworking Space at 189 Talisman Drive (above Higher Grounds).

The goal is to attract entrepreneurs, visionaries, dreamers and economic developers to create, collaborate, learn, teach and thrive. Coworking space, along with other services and resources, will be rolled out throughout 2020. PIC invites you to come and be part of the conversation every other month during the meetup.

Meetups, business events, open office hours, a business accelerator and more have been discussed by the board as possible future events offered to the community. As PIC unveils its space on March 10, you are welcome to become a tenant at the coworking space. Several memberships will be available.

The organization was recently featured on Pagosa TV and will continue to highlight stories of success, growth and innovation in the entrepreneurial space.

Pizza will be served and you are welcome to bring drinks to share. See you March 10.

