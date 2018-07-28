Pagosa Housing Partners conducting housing survey

- News
By Lynne Vickerstaff
Special to The SUN
A resident housing survey will be distributed this week to collect feedback on current housing concerns. The survey is designed to be the basis for a detailed, in-depth analysis and used to craft a strategic plan for housing development over the next one to five years.
Pagosa Housing Partners (PHP) is conducting the confidential housing study. PHP is a local nonprofit focused on housing solutions and partnerships with other nonprofits, developers and private/government entities. This survey is for all residents and employees of the Town of Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.
The survey seeks information on households’ current housing options and what housing difficulties they face. This housing problem affects a wide range of employees and residents from retail and restaurant, education, medical, construction, fire and police, retirees and many others. This housing survey will give both the town and county the valuable information to address this critical problem.
The survey will quantify household characteristics and housing problems such as cost and availability. The survey will also explore housing preferences such as unit type, size and location. The team is conducting extensive outreach through flyers, social media, news media, employer participation and word of mouth.
Many employees will receive surveys through their employers. For those who don’t receive one at work, there are seven pickup and drop-off locations: Pagosa Springs Medical Center, Turkey Springs Trading Post, Higher Grounds Coffee, Navajo Trail Laundry, Silver Dollar Liquor, Healing Waters Resort and Town Hall, or surveys can be mailed to PHP at P.O. Box 371, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147. This survey is also available online at pagosahousingpartners.org.
The deadline for completed surveys is Aug. 17.
A great survey turnout will mean we have accurate data to make on-point recommendations for local housing solutions. This is everyone’s opportunity to offer input. Please help by taking the survey.
