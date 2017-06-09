Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass schedule

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW
Friday, June 9
Main Stage
4:30 p.m. — The Heartstring Hunters
5:45 p.m. — Luke Bulla Trio
7 p.m. — The Last Revel
8:30 p.m. — The Lil’ Smokies
Kids Tent
3 p.m. — Instrument Petting Zoo
4 p.m. — Andy the Juggler
Late Night Stage
10 p.m. — Molly Tuttle
11 p.m. — The Last Revel
Saturday, June 10
Main Stage
11:30 a.m. — Phoebe Hunt and The Gatherers
1 p.m. — Western Centuries
2:30 p.m. — Molly Tuttle
4 p.m. — The Stash! Band
5:30 p.m. — The Lil’ Smokies
7 p.m. — The O’Connor Band featuring Mark O’Connor
Workshop Tent
Noon — Guitar workshop with Molly Tuttle, Stash Wyslouch and Joe Smart
1 p.m. — Canadian Trad Music with Ten Strings and a Goat Skin
2 p.m. — Fiddle workshop with Mark O’Connor, Maggie O’Connor, Phoebe Hunt and Luke Bulla
3 p.m. — Mandolin workshop with Dominick Leslie and Forrest O’Connor
Kids Tent
10 a.m. — T-shirt giveaway to first 150 kids 12 and under. Fabric markers and paint provided to create one-of-a-kind festival memento
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Upcycled Arts and Crafts and Face Painting
Noon — Juggling workshop (all ages)
2 p.m. — Andy the Juggler
Late Night Stage
9 p.m. — Ten Strings and a Goat Skin
10 p.m. — The Stash! Band
Sunday, June 11
Main Stage
11 a.m. — Moors and McCumber
12:15 p.m. — The Barefoot Movement
1:30 p.m. — Luke Bulla Trio
3 p.m. — Ten Strings and a Goat Skin
4:30 p.m. — The Dustbowl Revival
6 p.m. — Loudon Wainwright III
Workshop Tent
12 p.m. — Guitar Setup workshop with Eric Richard Stone
1 p.m. — Songwriting workshop with Moors and McCumber
2 p.m. — Bluegrass Arranging with The Barefoot Movement
Kids Tent
10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Upcycled Arts and Crafts and Face Painting
11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Ruby Balloon (balloon artist)
2 p.m. — Andy the Juggler
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Concert, Music, Updates