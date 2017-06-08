e edition login button

Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass schedule

By Crista Munro
Special to The PREVIEW

​Friday, June 9

Main Stage

4:30 p.m. — The Heartstring Hunters

5:45 p.m. — Luke Bulla Trio

7 p.m. — The Last Revel

8:30 p.m. — The Lil’ Smokies

Kids Tent

3 p.m. — Instrument Petting Zoo

4 p.m. — Andy the Juggler

Late Night Stage

10 p.m. — Molly Tuttle

11 p.m. — The Last Revel

Saturday, June 10

Main Stage

11:30 a.m. — Phoebe Hunt and The Gatherers

1 p.m. — Western Centuries

2:30 p.m. — Molly Tuttle

4 p.m. — The Stash! Band

5:30 p.m. — The Lil’ Smokies

7 p.m. — The O’Connor Band featuring Mark O’Connor

Workshop Tent

Noon — Guitar workshop with Molly Tuttle, Stash Wyslouch and Joe Smart

1 p.m. — Canadian Trad Music with Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

2 p.m. — Fiddle workshop with Mark O’Connor, Maggie O’Connor, Phoebe Hunt and Luke Bulla

3 p.m. — Mandolin workshop with Dominick Leslie and Forrest O’Connor

Kids Tent

10 a.m. — T-shirt giveaway to first 150 kids 12 and under. Fabric markers and paint provided to create one-of-a-kind festival memento

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Upcycled Arts and Crafts and Face Painting

Noon — Juggling workshop (all ages)

2 p.m. — Andy the Juggler

Late Night Stage

9 p.m. — Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

10 p.m. — The Stash! Band

Sunday, June 11

Main Stage

11 a.m. — Moors and McCumber

12:15 p.m. — The Barefoot Movement

1:30 p.m. — Luke Bulla Trio

3 p.m. — Ten Strings and a Goat Skin

4:30 p.m. — The Dustbowl Revival

6 p.m. — Loudon Wainwright III

Workshop Tent

12 p.m. — Guitar Setup workshop with Eric Richard Stone

1 p.m. — Songwriting workshop with Moors and McCumber

2 p.m. — Bluegrass Arranging with The Barefoot Movement

Kids Tent

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Upcycled Arts and Crafts and Face Painting

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Ruby Balloon (balloon artist)

2 p.m. — Andy the Juggler

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on June 8, 2017.