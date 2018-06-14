Pagosa Folk ‘N Bluegrass Festival

Festivals like last weekend's Pagosa Folk 'N Bluegrass festival aren't just about the numerous bands who take to the stage — they're also about families and outdoor fun. These youngsters didn't let the heat stop them from blowing bubbles while listening to the music.

