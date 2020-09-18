Pagosa Farmers Market

Abundant juicy, flavorful nutritious tomatoes. The Pagosa Farmers Market vendors had bushels of them for most of the summer, along with a variety of other vegetables. As always, our season draws too soon to an end and the supply is slowly reduced. This Saturday is the last market, so do come on by and select from the end-of-the-season bargains and say goodbye to your favorite growers. The hours are still 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.