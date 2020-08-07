Pagosa Farmers Market

The sixth Pagosa Farmers Market and going strong — and safely. Everyone (almost) is cooperating with the mask ordinance and keeping the required distance and, if they forget, are open to suggestion and/or the offer of a free mask. The Farmers Market has new offerings — grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken and cheese —in addition to fresh local vegetables and other offerings. The market takes place Saturday mornings at the east end of town.