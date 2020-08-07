Pagosa Farmers Market

Photos courtesy Pauline Benetti

The sixth Pagosa Farmers Market and going strong — and safely. Everyone (almost) is cooperating with the mask ordinance and keeping the required distance and, if they forget, are open to suggestion and/or the offer of a free mask. The Farmers Market has new offerings — grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken and cheese —in addition to fresh local vegetables and other offerings. The market takes place Saturday mornings at the east end of town.

By Pagosa Springs SUN Online
This story was posted on August 7, 2020.