Pagosa Family Game Day set for Saturday

By Peggy Bergon

Special to The PREVIEW

Local families are invited to join an ongoing group connection event called the Pagosa Family Game Day on Feb. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

There will be numerous board games and puzzles for ages 3 to 18 with lots of fun for parents and caregivers, too. The event will end with a delicious shared meal. We encourage you to enjoy an afternoon of playing with your children and meeting your neighbors and other parents, as well.

The event is free, but to ensure a meal for all, please RSVP by Feb. 28. For questions or to reserve your spot, please call Peggy at 507-1550.

The overall focus of the group is to give local families the opportunity to form deeper connections with other families to create support systems and to give a voice for what they need in our community. Many types of programming could be incorporated by this group, from the games to outdoor gatherings, educational programs and even volunteer activities.

This event is sponsored by the La Plata Family Center with generous support from the Archuleta County Department of Human Services.

