Pagosa Earth Community will study dirt in honor of Earth Day

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

Pagosa Springs will celebrate Earth Week from Monday, April 22, (Earth Day 2019) to April 28, with a finale on Saturday of a day of events at PLPOA.

The Pagosa Earth Community will be doing a pre-Earth Week activity by having two discussions of the YES Magazine spring issue on dirt on Tuesday, April 16. The first discussion will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Another discussion, especially to include working people, will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Both will be in the Ruby Sisson Library’s large meeting room. Coffee, teas and a treat will be served.

“Somewhere in time, humans’ natural relationship to soil became broken. This issue of YES Magazine explores how communities are reconnecting to the earth and fixing the damage, turning lifeless dirt into fertile soil. By returning to a culture that loves its soil, we can grow healthy food and make it available to everyone. In turn, healthy soils will heal our bodies and the planet. It’s time to get dirty,” a preview for the issue states. You may get an idea that will change your life.

Pagosa has an amazing head start with our growing domes beside the San Juan River. This issue may help us take our growing to the next level. We will have extra copies of this amazing magazine for sale and free copies of other issues, while they last. We hope to see you.

