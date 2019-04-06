Pagosa Earth Community to host session on LPEA election, Earth Week events

By Joan Mieritz

Special to The PREVIEW

There will be a gathering in the Ruby Sisson Library large meeting room on Wednesday, April 10, from noon until 3 p.m.

A complimentary salad will be served at noon. If you would like to bring something to add to a lettuce salad, a fruit salad or a dessert to share, please do, but it is not a requirement for attending. Just come.

The Earth Community has invited three people running and on the La Plata Electric Association (LPEA) board to present 15 minutes of information and then have 15 minutes for questions. The schedule is: 12:30 p.m., Michael Whiting, candidate; 1 p.m., Bob Lynch, LPEA board president; and 1:30 p.m., Holly Metzler, candidate.

This should give us a great opportunity to find out about LPEA issues and make a wise decision for the LPEA election. You should have or be receiving your ballot in the mail this week. It needs to be mailed back by April 20 for the May 2 LPEA annual meeting, which includes a fancy lunch and lots of free stuff.

Energy is one of the biggest issues of our day and it is something you can take action on and have an impact on. I have heard too many people say, “Things don’t matter, there is nothing I can do.” Here is something that does matter and all you have to do is show up, eat a healthy salad, get educated and take wise action with your vote. I really hope to see you.

There will be two gatherings on Tuesday, April 16, in honor of Earth Day which is April 22. Pagosa will celebrate Earth Week from April 22 to April 28, with a finale on Saturday of many events at PLPOA.

The Pagosa Earth Community may be beginning the Earth Week activities with two discussions of the YES Magazine spring issue called “Dirt.” The first discussion will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Another discussion will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Both will be in the Ruby Sisson Library large meeting room.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, Top Stories