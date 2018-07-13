Pagosa Duathlon to help survivors of violence

- News
By Ashley Wilson
Special to The PREVIEW
Violence is a dirty word. It feels icky, it’s uncomfortable to think or talk about, it’s something we want to forget. It’s clouded and murky, it’s overwhelming and laden with fear of the unknown. But for those victimized by violence, it’s a reality.
This year, the Pagosa Duathlon is getting dirty for the cause. The Pagosa Duathlon — the Dirty Du — benefits survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Archuleta County. Advocates are available all day and night to support and provide comfort for those hurt by violence.
Your entry fee will help pay for a 24-hour hotline and counseling for a victim who has been abused. It will help a family relocate to a safer home or help a victim file for a protection order.
Rise Above Violence is a nonprofit, all-inclusive agency, providing comprehensive and reliable victim support services 24 hours a day since 1996. Come out this Saturday, July 14, and be a part of ending the violence in Archuleta County at this year’s Pagosa Duathlon.
This family-friendly, iconic Pagosa event has been supporting survivors for 12 years. We have a race for everyone — for our budding young athletes to our shorter distances for the more novice racer, to miles of epic trails for the trail junkie. Race in individual divisions or grab a friend and “du” it as a team.
Set in the pristine San Juan Mountains, don’t miss the excitement this Saturday, July 14, and come get dirty at the Du with us.
Race action begins with the kids’ fun race — the Dusty Kids Gravel Growler. Our young athletes will dash off that starting line for a 1-mile run, then hop on their bikes for a 2-mile ride. Ages range from 4 to 12 and since the race is not timed, all gravel growlers are winners.
The kids race begins at 7:30 a.m. with after-race goodies to replenish their hard work when they’re through. Registration is only $10 and each kiddo gets an official Duathlon race T-shirt and special prize for participating. Give your little one a taste of mountain racing at this year’s Dusty Kids Gravel Growler.
Then we’re off to the adult races — the Dirty Sprint and Dirty Du. Race excitement begins promptly at 8:15 a.m. The race begins with a 3- or 6-mile trail run, then runners trek back to the staging area to grab their bikes for the final section of the race, ripping through aspen groves and climbing rocky hills. Dirty Sprinters will run 3 miles and bike 8 miles. Dirty Duers will run 6 miles and bike 14 miles. You can “du” any of these races as a two-member relay team or in the men or women’s individual divisions. Each race incorporates all levels of athletes. Beginners to the elite athletes will fully enjoy this event. This is a race anyone can “du.”
When asked what they loved most, racers overwhelmingly agreed that the Pagosa Duathlon was a fabulously fun race with a true local feel. The open space, views and location are mountain racing at its best, bringing racers from all over Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and beyond. All to play in our backyard. The venue of the San Juan National Forest is the most perfect setting for bikers and runners alike to get a true mountain race experience. Trekking through grassy knolls, old logging roads, rocky terrain and winding trails gives you an amazing rush as you push your way to the finish. The Pagosa Duathlon is simply a great race.
Visit www.PagosaDuathlon.com to register and receive all the latest race information. Don’t miss this year’s Pagosa Duathlon. It’s a guaranteed thriller.
Of course, no race is complete without the support of our spectators. Whether your racing or watching, come enjoy a beautiful morning in the pristine San Juan Mountains with us.
All proceeds benefit Rise Above Violence, which promotes the belief that all people have the right to live free from violence by providing support and advocacy services for victims and education for youth and our community. Trained advocates provide 24-hour comprehensive services to nearly 400 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year. Proceeds pay for emergency housing, food and transportation; counseling; support groups; court assistance; and youth violence prevention education and empowerment programs.
For all your race information, course maps, bike directions, registration and driving directions, go to www.PagosaDuathlon.com. Let’s get dirty for the cause and do the Du at this year’s Pagosa Duathlon.
