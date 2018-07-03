Pagosa Duathlon to feature new course on July 14

- News
By Ashley Wilson
Special to The PREVIEW
The Stage 3 fire ban and forest closure had us a bit nervous for the race, but with the forest reopened, we are full steam ahead.
As we race into our 12th year for the Pagosa Duathlon, we are changing it up a bit to keep it exciting for all of you who participate with us every year.
Still out off of Turkey Springs trails, we have moved our start/finish area to a friendlier location for parking and spectators at Turkey Springs and Brockover; plus, there will be no more rough start for our runners.
The running courses will take off in opposite directions and give you some new scenery to look out while you do the 3- or 6-mile trail run. The bike course will remain the same for the most part — the one exception is there will be no road ride on the finish; it is all trail. We are looking forward to seeing how everyone likes the new course.
We will launch the day with the Dusty Kids Gravel Growler, the race for our youngest enthusiasts. Because of the new location, the road is able to be blocked off, so there will be no traffic for this little road race.
Every participant in the gravel growler will be entered to win a bike. We want to see kids on bikes and on the trail, so bring out the youngsters for a great race and the chance at an amazing prize.
As you train and prep for the race if you need a partner — runner or biker — email ashley@riseaboveviolence.org and we will work to pair you.
The Pagosa Duathlon is one of three annual fundraisers to support Rise Above Violence, the only organization serving victims and survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Archuleta County. The funds raised support advocacy services, legal advocacy, support groups and youth violence prevention in our schools.
Violence is a dirty word, so we invite you to come out for the Dirty Du and get dirty for a cause. Rise Above Violence served 371 victims and survivors, responded to 71 crisis calls and reached 887 students in the fifth through 12th grades with violence prevention education in 2017.
The race line up: Dusty Kids Gravel Growler (1-mile run, 2-mile dirt road dash) $10. The Dirty Sprint (3-mile trail run, 8-mile mountain bike) $30 early registration, $40 after July 3. The Dirty DU (6-mile trail run, 14-mile mountain bike) $40 early registration, $50 after July 3.
Check out more information and register at pagosaduathlon.com.
