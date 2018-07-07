Pagosa Duathlon a race for any level

- News
By Ashley Wilson
Special to The PREVIEW
The Pagosa Duathlon has a race anyone can do, from seasoned athlete to race newbies. Saturday, July 14, is the 12th annual Pagosa Duathlon with so many trails and so many choices in races and divisions. From the Dusty Kid’s Gravel Growler to the Dirty Sprint and Dirty Du, there is a race for everyone at any age and any level of trail runner and mountain biker.
We have epic courses for any athlete with loads of single-track and loads of fun. All races start with the run portion. Dirty Sprinters will start with a 3-mile trail run and then transition to the 8-mile bike, all surrounded by beautiful scenery and single-track mountain trail.
If you are looking for a bit more of a challenge, we have the Dirty Du. Dirty Duers will run a full 6-mile loop starting on gravel roads, then quickly transitioning to single-track and ATV trails for a true mountain run experience. Then off to the 14-mile bike section, where you will sail down dusty trails, climb rocky slopes and wind your way through pines and aspens. The course includes improved trails like Catamount, Gopher Trail and Aspen Run. Obstacles not only include your normal downed trees, rocks and shrubs, but cows and their “presents,” too (it is called the Dirty Du for a reason.) You won’t be disappointed with this year’s Duathlon excitement.
All adult races have the option of racing in the individual men or women’s divisions, or as a two-member relay team, one runner and one biker.
Register online at www.PagosaDuathlon.com. All racers receive an official Pagosa Duathlon race T-shirt and postrace goodies. The top three finishers will receive medals.
Visit the website for more race information and driving directions to the race site at the junction of Turkey Springs Road and Brockover Road.
All proceeds benefit Rise Above Violence, a nonprofit organization that promotes the belief that all people have the right to live free from violence by providing support and advocacy services for victims and education for youth and our community. Trained advocates provide 24-hour comprehensive services to nearly 400 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault each year.
Duathlon registrations help pay for emergency housing, food and transportation; counseling; support groups; court assistance; and youth violence-prevention education and empowerment programs.
For all your race information, course maps, bike directions, registration and driving directions, go to www.PagosaDuathlon.com. We will see you at the Du.
