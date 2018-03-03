Pagosa Community of New Thought welcoming back the Rev. Janet Wyrick

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) welcomes back the Rev. Janet Wyrick on Sunday, March 4.
She will be speaking every first Sunday of each month. Her topics will vary and will always be a surprise. Come join the fun. We have a place saved for you.
About us
Unify in shifting the collective consciousness of this planet. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. The Spiritual Living Center (PCNT) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and brilliance. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
We are always here for you. PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness Center building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling 749-9020 or snail mailing to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or on our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
