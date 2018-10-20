Pagosa Community of New Thought topic: ‘Dare to be great’

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“We would think it wonderful if we could multiply our talents many times. I have no doubt we can do this.” — Dr. Ernest Homes.
All are welcome to join the Rev. Janet Wyrick to explore the topic “Dare to Be Great” on Sunday, Oct. 21, at 10 a.m. at Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT).
PCNT, a spiritual living center, is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine to increase peace and empowerment.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn, or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds a meditation and healing circle every Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. All are welcome to attend. No experience is necessary.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031 or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website, www.PagosaNewThought.org.
