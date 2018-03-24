Pagosa Community of New Thought to hold meditation Sunday

- News
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
Please join Joy Grenesko teaching from “The Four Agreements” by Don Miguel Ruiz as she leads meditation on Sunday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m. at the Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT).
“Group meditation assists new spiritual aspirants as well as veteran meditators. Meditating together increases the self-realization of each participant. Proximity of another’s spiritual vibration has the power of raising your own.” — Dallas Meditation Group.
Spring classes
Shayla White Eagle McClure is Celtic and one-sixteenth Blackfoot, a medicine shaman who uses Native American ways to heal clients of health and spiritual issues.
Her class schedules are:
• March 31 at 10 a.m. — “Medicine Wheel Workshop.” Increase communications with the great spirit, creator and your own inner guidance.
• March 26 and April 2 at 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. — “Fountain of Youth Healing.” We will do stretches and follow the five ancient rites from the lamas for longevity and “youthing” of the body.
All classes are at held at PCNT.
About us
Unify in shifting the collective consciousness of this planet. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. Spiritual Living Center (PCNT) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the Divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and brilliance. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling 749-9020, or snail mailing to P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
