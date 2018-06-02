Pagosa Community of New Thought to consider teachings of Dr. Ernest Holmes

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) welcomes all to join us on Sunday, June 3, at 10 a.m. for discussion of the teachings of Dr. Ernest Holmes, founder of Religious Science.
Come walk a spiritual path of discovery, insight and revelation with our group of individuals who wish to embrace and manifest a powerful destiny.
Each Sunday, we offer an array of ideas to become greater instruments of love, peace and healing. We welcome your thoughts and input.
Gain expansion and clarity surrounded by the atmosphere of love in your heart and embrace a spiritual path of insight in order to create a master vision for your life.
Unify is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT (a center of spiritual living) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031, or mail P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Religion, Top Stories, Updates