Pagosa Community of New Thought: Join in sharing laughter, music, prayer and conversation

By Janie Garms
Special to The PREVIEW
“Love is within us. Denying love is our only problem. Embracing love is our only answer. Through the power of love, we let go of the past, and begin again. Love heals, forgives, and makes all whole.” — Dr. Ernest Homes.
The Pagosa Community of New Thought (PCNT) and the Rev. Janet Wyrick welcome all to join us on Sunday, June 24, at 10 a.m. to join in sharing laughter, music, prayer and conversation. We welcome all to come walk a spiritual path of discovery, insight and revelation with our group of individuals who wish to embrace and manifest a powerful destiny.
Unify is shifting the collective consciousness for all. What brings us together is much more powerful than what divides us. PCNT (a center of spiritual living) is establishing community and exploring all paths to the divine.
We welcome local talent to share gifts, aptitudes and knowledge. Have a hand in making a difference. Participate, learn or contribute your insights, beliefs, knowledge and skills.
PCNT holds Sunday services each week at 10 a.m. at the Momentum Fitness building, 40 N. 15th St.
Request a concentrated affirmative mind treatment or obtain information by joining us, emailing PagosaCommunityNewThought@gmail.com, calling (505) 604-5031,or mailing P.O. Box 1052, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147-1052. Find us on Facebook (Pagosa Community of New Thought) or our website: www.PagosaNewThought.org.
