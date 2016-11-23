e edition login button

Pagosa Charter School Initiative receives $405,000 grant

By Randi Pierce, Staff Writer

On the heels of its Nov. 14 approval by the Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education to open the Pagosa Peak Open School (PPOS), the Pagosa Charter School Initiative (PCSI) announced that it received a $405,000 start-up grant through the Colorado Charter School Program (CCSP) on Nov. 17.

This story was posted on November 23, 2016.