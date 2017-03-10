Pagosa Care Conference next week

The upcoming Pagosa Care Conference aims to provide resources for those in our community who provide care for others or who are beginning to look for resources for their own care.

This conference is designed to bring family and professional caregivers together for encouragement, education and resource networking.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on March 16 at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

There will be speakers and sessions, and a free lunch will be provided. Visit www.psseniors.org or call 264-2167 for reservations.

VITA tax assistance

For the past several years, the VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) group out of Durango has come to the Pagosa Springs Senior Center offering free income tax preparation for seniors.

This year, due to lack of adequate volunteers from Tax Help Colorado, out of Denver, the Durango VITA tax volunteers will not be able to assist senior taxpayers in Pagosa Springs.

The schedule is as follows: Seniors only on Mondays (call 382-6445 for an appointment) and all ages on Saturdays (call 335-9776 for an appointment).

The qualifying income level for free assistance is $54,000.

Computer center

The Senior Center provides computer access to seniors who are members of the Discount Club.

Computers stations are available by the hour. If no one has signed up for the next hour, seniors may continue to use the computer for an additional hour(s).

Computer and Internet access is available during business hours when staff is in attendance and classes are not in session.

Volunteer help available at computer center

A volunteer will be at the computer center on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to help with your computer issues. Bring your computer or use one of ours.

Medical alert system

Medical alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

Medicare Mondays

Are you turning 65? Do you need some help with Medicare? The San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging has openings every Monday at the Senior Center to help you with your Medicare enrollment questions.

Here are some quick tips: If you are collecting Social Security, you will be automatically enrolled in Medicare parts A and B. We can help you pick a Part D Prescription Drug Plan. If you don’t enroll in a Part D plan, you could face penalties. If you are new to Medicare, you have an eight-month Special Enrollment Period to sign up for parts A, B and D around your 65th birthday. Medicare starts after your employment ends or the group health insurance plan based on your current employment ends, whichever happens first. You do not pay late penalties if you enroll within the eight-month Special Enrollment Period. COBRA and retiree health plans are not considered coverage based on current employment.

Important dates: General enrollment runs from Jan. 1 through March 31 each year and coverage starts July 1. Oct. 15 through Dec. 7 is open (or annual) enrollment for switching plans for Part D and a Medicare Cost Plan; coverage starts Jan. 1.

If you would like to talk to a Medicare counselor, please contact the Area Agency on Aging to make an appointment. Please call 264-0501, ext. 2. We will put you in touch with one of our talented and experienced Medicare counselors.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, March 9 — Beef lasagna, roasted cauliflower w/red peppers, snap pea medley, focaccia bread and salad bar.

Friday, March 10 — Moroccan halibut, homestyle potatoes, spinach and salad bar.

Monday, March 13 — Beef sloppy joes, herbed green beans, chili lime corn and salad bar.

Tuesday, March 14 — Sliced ham with pineapple sauce, whipped sweet potatoes, sage stuffing, salad bar and oven-baked apples and pears.

Wednesday, March 15 — Turkey sausage/cabbage soup, green peas and salad bar.

Thursday, March 16 — Country-fried chicken, white country gravy, mashed potatoes, roasted broccoli, salad bar and blueberry crisp.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle, Senior News

Like this: Like Loading…