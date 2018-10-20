Pagosa Bible Church will again host Trunk or Treat

- News
By Rick Artis
Special to The PREVIEW
On Oct. 31, Pagosa Bible Church will once again host Trunk or Treat, a family-friendly, safe alternative to trick or treating. Open to children and adults of all ages, the festivities run from 5 to 8 pm.
This year’s expanded activities will include lots of candy, bounce houses, an outdoor maze, indoor games, a story station and a light meal.
Also expected are classic cars, law enforcement vehicles, fire department and EMT trucks, all on display.
Pagosa Bible Church is located at 209 Harman Park Drive, behind Wells Fargo Bank.
For your convenience, additional parking will be provided by Ponderosa Lumber with a shuttle bus to the church.
Pastor Dave Stene and the Pagosa Bible Church congregation invite everyone in the community to this free event. For more information, please call the church office 731-3120.
