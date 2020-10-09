Pagosa Arts Initiative launches pumpkin-decorating contest

Sherry Phillips

Pagosa Arts Initiative

Things are getting spooky around Pagosa. In the spirit of Halloween, the Pagosa Arts Initiative is hosting a pumpkin-decorating contest.

Local artists are encouraged to decorate a pumpkin in whatever fashion they desire and submit their design for one of three prizes.

Buy or harvest your own pumpkin, decorate it and submit two photographs to info@pagosaartsinitiative.org. One photo must include the decorator/artist as proof of submission and one will need to be a close up of your pumpkin for online voting purposes. Voting will take place on PagosaArtsInitiative.org.

There are three opportunities to win. First prize is a $100, second prize is $50 and third prize will be a $25 credit towards future Pagosa Arts Initiative art classes.

So, grab yourself a pumpkin and get creative. Submissions will be due by noon on Oct. 23. Voting will begin on Oct. 24 and continue through Halloween, Oct. 31, at noon. Winners will be announced on Nov. 1.

More details and guidelines can be found at PagosaArtsInitiative.org. Good luck and have a spooktacular Halloween.