Pagosa artist Kathleen Steventon accepted into the Women Artists of the West Association

By Kathleen Steventon
Special to The PREVIEW
Local artist Kathleen Steventon has been accepted as an associate member into the Women Artists of the West Association.
Steventon was selected via a WAOW juried process of her peers. WAOW is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in the profession of women’s fine art.
The membership of WAOW reaches across and throughout the country, with members in more than 30 states. WAOW helps aspiring artists in the spirit of mentoring, and many of its members share their expertise through workshops and books and, for the members’ proprietary benefit, an online forum for art tips and extended discussions.
